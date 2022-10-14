RCMP investigating possible grave site at former residential school in Manitoba

WINNIPEG-RCMP are working with a First Nation in western Manitoba to investigate potential graves.

Minegoziibe Anishinabe, also known as Pine Creek First Nation, approached police in the summer after a private contractor detected anomalies beneath a church using ground-penetrating radar.

RCMP say officers met with the chief, councillors and elders to discuss concerns about possible crimes related to the ground anomalies after survivors spoke of abuses that occurred in the basement of the church.

The community says six anomalies were found under the church that sits on the site of the former Pine Creek Residential School.

Mounties say the investigation will include multiple phases, with the first to focus on speaking with witnesses, including elders and community members.

They say they will consider examining the site after they’ve collected evidence during the first phase.

“It is our responsibility to ensure that a thorough, methodical and culturally sensitive investigation takes place. It is the RCMP’s role to collect evidence in order to provide the answers sought by the community,” Supt. Rob Lasson said in a release.

The Pine Creek school was run by the Roman Catholic Church and operated from 1890 to 1969 in a few different buildings on a large plot of land. The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation has a record of 21 child deaths at the school and survivors have long spoken about abuse there.

Chief Derek Nepinak says survivors and members requested leadership do a detailed radar search of the grounds and the community is still searching for answers.

“The Minegoziibe Anishinabe have ventured down a pathway towards identifying and sharing our difficult truth. We do this for the future well-being of our children,” he said in a release.

“In this effort we are looking at establishing relationships of respect and collaboration but ever mindful of the difficulties we have survived through.”

RCMP say a trauma-informed approach will be used throughout the investigation. A liaison will help ensure ongoing and open communication between the community and police.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2022.

