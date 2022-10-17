Ottawa signs agreement to find Indigenous policing solutions after mass stabbing

Mendicino pushing legislation to make Indigenous policing an essential service

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask.- Federal Public Minister Marco Mendicino says he had a heavy and difficult visit with families of those killed in a mass stabbing, before he signed an agreement to explore new ways to improve safety on some First Nations in Saskatchewan.

The agreement between the Prince Albert Grand Council, Saskatchewan government and Ottawa creates a collaborative working relationship for community-oriented ways to deliver police services.

Mendicino has said he is pushing to table legislation that would declare Indigenous policing an essential service.

Eleven people were killed and 18 injured during the stabbing rampage last month on the James Smith Cree Nation and in the nearby village of Weldon, northeast of Saskatoon.

A suspect in the attacks later died in police custody.

James Smith Cree Nation Chief Wally Burns says finding solutions to policing will also help the community heal.

