National News
ticker

Seven vying to lead First Nations advocacy group; vote takes place at end of month

October 18, 2022 19 views

WINNIPEG- Seven candidates are running to take over leadership of an advocacy group representing First Nations in Manitoba after it removed its previous leader over sexual harassment allegations.

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs says the general election to replace Arlen Dumas will take place during its general assembly at the end of the month.

An all-candidates forum is set for Oct. 25 and voting will take place the following day.

Sheila North, most recently a broadcaster with CBC Manitoba, previously indicated her intention to run again after losing to Dumas during the organization’s election in 2021.

The other candidates running are Eugene Eastman, Jennifer Flett, George Kemp, Cathy Merrick, Darrell N. Shorting and Cora Morgan, who has been with the organization as the First Nations family advocate.

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs represents 62 of the 63 First

Nations in the province.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2022.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Musician Pooky G Wins Award For Hip Hop Album Of The Year

October 18, 2022 35

 By Deena Goodrunning  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter All across Turtle Island, there are many Indigenous artists…

Read more
National News

Mentorship program aims to restore first language 

October 18, 2022 19

By Jan Murphy  Local Journalism Initiative TYENDINAGA MOHAWK TERRITORY- A mentor apprentice program launched by Tsi…

Read more

Leave a Reply