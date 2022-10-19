Editorial
ticker

Councils at it again

October 19, 2022 39 views

It has been 238 years since Mohawks made their way across the Niagara River and came to settle along the banks of the Grand River. It took years to force an agreement with the British so by the time they arrived they were weary and anxious for the new homelands. Lands they and their descendants would own and settle on in perpetuity. Since then the community of Six Nations grew up on its lands and today almost 30,000 people live at Six Nations or in surrounding towns and cities that grew up on unsurrendered Six Nations lands along with the neighbouring Mississaugas who homelessness brought them to live among the Six Nations. History of the community has been blighted with interference from first the British and then the country of…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Six Nations held its annual Remembrance Service Sunday, Oct. 16 opening the service to the public for the first time since COVID 19 hit. Families were again given a chance to remember.
Local News

Six Nations Remembrance Services

October 19, 2022 26

Six Nations marks Remembrance services with public since COVID By Lynda Powless Editor The skies may…

Read more
Local News

Six Nations trillion dollar lawsuit delayed, HDI intervenes

October 19, 2022 41

By Lynda Powless Editor Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) and the Haudenosaunne Development Institute (HDI) may be…

Read more