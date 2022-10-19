Cree rower and Metis wrestler capture Tom Longboat Awards

By Sam Laskaris Writer For the second straight year a pair of athletes from Manitoba have captured the Tom Longboat Award, annually awarded to the country’s top Indigenous athletes. Leah Miller, a rower who is a member of Pimicikamak Cree Nation, was selected as the female recipient. And Connor Church, a Metis wrestler from Winnipeg, was chosen as the male winner. They follow in the footsteps of curler Kerri Einarson and hockey player Conner Roulette, who are also both from Manitoba, and had been picked as the 2021 winners of the award. Church offered his explanation of why a pair of athletes from his home province once again swept the awards this year. “I think we have a really big Indigenous population,” Church said. “So we have more chances.” Both…



