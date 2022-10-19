John Brant letter book back at Six Nations, includes land records, goverances

By Lynda Powless Editor Almost 200 years after the death of Mohawk leader John Brant what has been described as a “letter book’ has been returned to Six Nations. The book had been kept by Brant who had served as superintendent of the Six Nations of the Grand River. The book, and four letters dating back to Brant’s death in 1832, were being held by Western Libraries Archives and Special Collections (ASC) before they were repatriated to the Six Nations Lands and Resources office in August. It has been at Western University since 1979. “We bought it from, what was then, the London Public Libraries and Museum board for $100. We don’t know how they got it. We haven’t asked,” said Leslie Thomas, Western University’s Libraries archivist. The book has…
