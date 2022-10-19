Ottawa to sign Indigenous policing solutions agreement after mass stabbing

Local News
PRINCE ALBERT, Sask.- Federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is pushing for legislation that would declare Indigenous policing an essential service. However, he stepped back his commitment to have it tabled in the fall. He said he hoped to see it happen in five to 10 years. He said it should be up to communities with the support of governments to choose the pace moving forward. He said he wants to introduce the legislation as early as possible, but it must also meet the pace of communities and undergo consultation. “We need to be sure that when communities call for help, they should get it, no matter where you live.’’ The comments came after he visited the James Smith Cree Nation Monday where 11 people were killed and injured during a…

