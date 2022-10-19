Local News
ticker

Six Nations Elected Council checking out forestry “living labs”

October 19, 2022 25 views

By Lynda Powless Editor Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) may be working with the Ontario Woodlot Association (OWA) to turn Six Nations forests into “Living Labs.” OWA president Paul Robertson, told SNEC his group has applied for a multi-million dollar grant to develop “Living Labs” across southern Ontario and was seeking a letter of support from Six Nations. He told SNEC, during its finance meeting Monday (Oct 17) the letter was needed immediately since the deadline for funding was the same day Monday ( Oct., 17) The group’s urgency spurred Councillor Sherri-Lyn Hill to question why he was seeking Six Nations’ support? “This letter for Indigenously support, is it to help him get a check mark out of this? What does he get out of it? she questioned. Robertson said…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Six Nations held its annual Remembrance Service Sunday, Oct. 16 opening the service to the public for the first time since COVID 19 hit. Families were again given a chance to remember.
Local News

Six Nations Remembrance Services

October 19, 2022 27

Six Nations marks Remembrance services with public since COVID By Lynda Powless Editor The skies may…

Read more
Local News

Six Nations trillion dollar lawsuit delayed, HDI intervenes

October 19, 2022 42

By Lynda Powless Editor Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) and the Haudenosaunne Development Institute (HDI) may be…

Read more