Six Nations Elected Council checking out forestry “living labs”

By Lynda Powless Editor Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) may be working with the Ontario Woodlot Association (OWA) to turn Six Nations forests into “Living Labs.” OWA president Paul Robertson, told SNEC his group has applied for a multi-million dollar grant to develop “Living Labs” across southern Ontario and was seeking a letter of support from Six Nations. He told SNEC, during its finance meeting Monday (Oct 17) the letter was needed immediately since the deadline for funding was the same day Monday ( Oct., 17) The group’s urgency spurred Councillor Sherri-Lyn Hill to question why he was seeking Six Nations’ support? “This letter for Indigenously support, is it to help him get a check mark out of this? What does he get out of it? she questioned. Robertson said…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice