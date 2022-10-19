Slider
Six Nations golfers to compete in world long drive championships

October 19, 2022 151 views
Mason General, seen here with commissioner Fareen Samj, is also competing (Submitted Photos)

By Sam Laskaris Writer A pair of Six Nation golfers will be participating in a world championship later this month. Mason General and Sandy Porter, who are cousins, will be taking part in the World Amateur Long Drive Championships. General will compete in the boys’ 13 and under category while Porter is entered in the open men’s division of the event, which runs Oct. 26-31 in Sarasota, Florida. Long drive championships are exactly what their moniker implies. Golfers are judged on how far they can hit a golf ball. Participants have two minutes in which to hit six balls. The longest drive from each individual counts towards the final score. Depending on the number of participants, tournaments can include seeding rounds. For General, a Grade 9 student at the Six…

