Six Nations Remembrance Services

October 19, 2022 27 views
Six Nations held its annual Remembrance Service Sunday, Oct. 16 opening the service to the public for the first time since COVID 19 hit. Families were again given a chance to remember.

Six Nations marks Remembrance services with public since COVID By Lynda Powless Editor The skies may have been overcast but it didn’t stop local families from attending the first in-person Six Nations Veterans Association Remembrance Day ceremony since COVID-19 hit. Veterans and families crowed the Six Nations Veterans Park at Chiefswood Road and Fourth The hour long ceremony saw a March of Colours down Fourth Line Last Post, a gun salute by the 56th Field Regiment, Line Sunday Six Nation Elected Chief Mark Hill welcomed the small crowd to the ceremony. “Six Nations is a very proud home to many active veterans and active service members. Our people have continuously answered the call to service bravely and selflessly. Our people have answered the call many times selflessly. He also said…

