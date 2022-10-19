Local News
Six Nations trillion dollar lawsuit delayed, HDI intervenes

October 19, 2022 46 views

By Lynda Powless Editor Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) and the Haudenosaunne Development Institute (HDI) may be caught up in a numbers game after an eleventh-hour move by the HDI to intervene in SNEC’s trillion-dollar lawsuit against Canada and Ontario. The move has already delayed the case that was scheduled to hit the courts in January 2023 to be delayed to 2024. A move, SNEC lands director Lonny Bomberry says both Canada and Ontario lawyers are happy about. “Canada and Ontario reps are happy with the delay. Ontario is of course now saying they weren’t readym” he added. The HDI is claiming on behalf of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy, to represent all Haudenosaunee people in Canada and the U.S. SNEC, in an update to the community Friday (Oct. 14) is now moving…

