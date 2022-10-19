Study shows no current major risks in Six Nations drinking water

By Bree Duwyn Writer Six Nations Water Treatment Plant has been effectively removing some contaminants from the community’s drinking water, according to a study on source risks of drinking water. Marsha Serville-Tertullien presented her PhD study from Trent University on contaminants of emerging concern in drinking water from several communities in Ontario, including Six Nations to Six Nations Elected Council on Tuesday (Oct. 11). The Ministry of Environment and five communities made sampling requests, including Six Nations. Serville-Tertullien worked closely with SN Public Works on the study. She said that previous research revealed that contaminants were not efficiently removed by treatment in the old drinking water treatment plant, which was “undersized”. The source of water for Six Nations is impacted by upstream contamination from urban and agricultural sources. Serville-Tertullien said…



