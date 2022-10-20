Boil water advisory in Sachigo Lake First Nation lifted after 4 years

By Eric Shih

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A boil water advisory in Sachigo Lake First Nation that had been in effect for four years was officially lifted last week.

The advisory, which was upgraded to a long-term advisory in 2019, was rescinded after upgrades to the water treatment system were finished. The work included an expansion of the wastewater lagoon.

Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu is expected to address the matter in the House of Commons on Wednesday,

“That brings us to 31 boil-water advisories left to lift nationally , 136 since we took office that have been lifted,”

Hajdu said in prepared comments that were submitted to NWONewswatch.

“Obviously, there are communities in different states of removal well-water advisories but everyone is to be celebrated, in particular the residents in the leadership of Sachigo Lake who worked really hard to get this done.”

The federal agency said the schedule for the upgrades to the water treatment system was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The boil water advisory had affected 185 homes and five community buildings in the First Nation. The Windigo Tribal Council Hub is operating the water treatment system.

Indigenous Services Canada said there are still 22 boil water advisories affecting 19 communities in Ontario, with 69 being lifted since 2015.

Eric Shih is a Local Journalism Initiative Reporter with the

THUNDER BAY SOURCE. LJI is federally funded. Turtle Island News does not receive LJI funding.

