National News
ticker

Saskatoon daycare closed after child’s hair was cut without parental consent

October 21, 2022 22 views

SASKATOON- Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Education says the licence for a daycare in Saskatoon has been cancelled after being investigated for a hate crime.

A Metis mother had been taking her 19-month-old son to Bajwa’s Childcare for a year when he came to her with his neck-length hair cut short in mid-September.

The mother, Jana Nyland, had said she did not consent to the haircut and reported it to police, which had its hate crime unit investigate.

Nyland told paNOW that when she asked the daycare operator why she cut her son’s hair, she said she didn’t like long hair on boys and that Indigenous children shouldn’t have long hair.

The Ministry of Education cancelled the licence effective Sept.

20, saying its investigation found non-compliance issues with child-care regulations.

Saskatoon police also say they completed their investigation and no criminal charges would be laid.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Indigenous health clinic in Ottawa urges hospitals to confront racism in their ranks

October 21, 2022 20

By Matteo Cimellaro  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter When Allison Fisher gives a presentation to hospitals in…

Read more
National News

First Nations worry feds are flip flopping on B.C. fish farms transition

October 21, 2022 24

By Rochelle Baker  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter First Nations fighting to get salmon farms out of…

Read more

Leave a Reply