BRANTFORD- Missing 13-year-old Payton Mason

BRANTFORD, ONT-The Brantford Police Service are seeking the public’s assistance to locate 13-year-old missing person, Payton Mason.

Payton was last seen by her family on October 24, 2022, at 1:00 P.M. in Brantford, and is known to frequent the following areas:

Charlie Ward Park, Darling Street

North Park Collegiate, North Park Street

Retail Plaza located at 225 Fairview Drive

Wayne Gretzky Sports Centre, North Park Street

Banbury Elementary School / Notre Dame Catholic Elementary School, Brantwood Park Road

Payton is described as a white female, approximately 5’9”, 150 lbs., and curly, brown hair. Last seen carrying a grey Puma brand backpack, wearing black pants and black shoes.

The Brantford police are concerned for the well-being of Payton and are seeking assistance from anyone who may have information which may assist in locating her.

If observed, please immediately contact the Brantford police at 519-756-7050.

Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477.

Alternatively, a web tip may be submitted at: https://www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/

Add Your Voice