National News
ticker

BRANTFORD- Missing 13-year-old Payton Mason

October 25, 2022 57 views

Payton Mason

BRANTFORD, ONT-The Brantford Police Service are seeking the public’s assistance to locate 13-year-old missing person, Payton Mason.

Payton was last seen by her family on October 24, 2022, at 1:00 P.M. in Brantford, and is known to frequent the following areas:

  • Charlie Ward Park, Darling Street
  • North Park Collegiate, North Park Street
  • Retail Plaza located at 225 Fairview Drive
  • Wayne Gretzky Sports Centre, North Park Street
  • Banbury Elementary School / Notre Dame Catholic Elementary School, Brantwood Park Road

Payton is described as a white female, approximately 5’9”, 150 lbs., and curly, brown hair. Last seen carrying a grey Puma brand backpack, wearing black pants and black shoes.

The Brantford police are concerned for the well-being of Payton and are seeking assistance from anyone who may have information which may assist in locating her.

If observed, please immediately contact the Brantford police at 519-756-7050.

Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477.

Alternatively, a web tip may be submitted at: https://www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Tribunal says $40B child welfare agreement doesn’t satisfy all orders

October 25, 2022 33

OTTAWA-The Canadian Human Rights Tribunal says a $40 billion child welfare settlement agreement the federal government…

Read more
National News

CP NewsAlert: Tribunal says $40B child welfare agreement doesn’t satisfy all orders

October 25, 2022 43

OTTAWA- The Canadian Human Rights Tribunal says a $40 billion settlement agreement the federal government struck…

Read more

Leave a Reply