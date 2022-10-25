BRANTFORD- Missing 13-year-old Payton Mason

BRANTFORD, ONT-The Brantford Police Service are seeking the public’s assistance to locate 13-year-old missing person, Payton Mason.
Payton was last seen by her family on October 24, 2022, at 1:00 P.M. in Brantford, and is known to frequent the following areas:
- Charlie Ward Park, Darling Street
- North Park Collegiate, North Park Street
- Retail Plaza located at 225 Fairview Drive
- Wayne Gretzky Sports Centre, North Park Street
- Banbury Elementary School / Notre Dame Catholic Elementary School, Brantwood Park Road
Payton is described as a white female, approximately 5’9”, 150 lbs., and curly, brown hair. Last seen carrying a grey Puma brand backpack, wearing black pants and black shoes.
The Brantford police are concerned for the well-being of Payton and are seeking assistance from anyone who may have information which may assist in locating her.
If observed, please immediately contact the Brantford police at 519-756-7050.
Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477.
Alternatively, a web tip may be submitted at: https://www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/