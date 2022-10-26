National News
First Nations chiefs in Manitoba expected to vote in new leader of advocacy group 

October 26, 2022 22 views

WINNIPEG -First Nations chiefs in Manitoba are expected to vote in a new leader of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs today after the organization removed its previous leader over sexual harassment allegations.

Seven candidates are vying for the position of grand chief of the advocacy group that represents 62 of the 63 First Nations in the province.

Those running include Sheila North, who was most recently a broadcaster with CBC Manitoba, Eugene Eastman, Jennifer Flett, George Kemp, Cathy Merrick, Darrell N. Shorting and Cora Morgan, who is with the organization as the First Nations family advocate.

The group removed former grand chief Arlen Dumas in August after an independent investigation ordered by the assembly found its leader engaged in workplace sexual harassment.

Dumas previously said the accusation was unfounded and he was seeking treatment for trauma.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2022.

