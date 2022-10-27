 House fire in northern Manitoba leaves four children dead, RCMP say 

THOMPSON, Man.- Four children have died following a fire at a home in northern Manitoba.

Officers and emergency responders arrived to find the home in Thompson, Man., engulfed in flames on Wednesday night, RCMP said in a news release.

“This is a heartbreaking tragedy that will have a lasting impact on so many within Thompson and throughout the entire province,”

Assistant Commissioner Rob Hill, commanding officer of the Manitoba RCMP, said Thursday.

Mounties said two adults made it out of the basement, a 13-year-old girl climbed out a second-floor window, and firefighters were told there were still four children inside.

After the fire was brought under control, firefighters got in the building and found four children between the ages of four and 10.

The children were taken to hospital and died, RCMP said.

The leader of the advocacy group that represents northern First

Nations said the family has ties to two communities in the region.

Grand Chief Garrison Settee, of Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak, offered his condolences.

“The loss of children due to such a tragedy is heartbreaking. I extend prayers to the surviving family members,” he said in a statement.

“Children are the heart of our communities I stand with all those who are mourning.”

The organization said its mobile crisis response team will be offering support to community members, as well as working with the school the children attended to help students mourning their peers.

Investigators have not determined the cause of the fire.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2022.

