National News
ticker

Ontario to ban NDAs in sexual misconduct cases by staff at colleges, universities 

October 27, 2022 3 views

TORONTO-The Ontario government has introduced a bill that would ban the use of non-disclosure agreements in sexual misconduct cases among post-secondary employees who are looking for work at a different institution.

The province says the legislation would also allow schools to fire employees who’ve committed sexual abuse against students.

The new bill would also require post-secondary schools to have sexual misconduct policies in place and disciplinary measures for staff who break those rules.

The legislation would amend the Ministry of Training, Colleges and Universities Act.

The bill would also allow Toronto Metropolitan University to legally change its name from Ryerson University.

The school adopted its new name in April after a backlash against Egerton Ryerson, an architect of Canada’s residential school system.

 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2022

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Recent Jay Treaty Alliance meeting with feds `a good start,’ says Sky Deer

October 27, 2022 15

 By Marc Lalonde  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A meeting last week between the federal government and…

Read more
National News

Lafreniere hangs on to Indigenous Affairs file as Legault unveils cabinet

October 27, 2022 23

 By Marc Lalonde  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Quebec Premier Francois Legault named his new Indigenous MNA…

Read more

Leave a Reply