New Grand Erie District School Board trustees elected

BRANTFORD, ONT– Grand Erie District School Board (GEDSB) has four new voices on its board after last week’s Ontario Municipal elections.

The four new trustees will join six re-elected representatives after elections Monday, October 24, 2022. In addition Six Nations Elected Council has re-appointed Claudine VanEvery-Albert to the GEDSB.

VanEvery-Albert as Six Nations representative to the GEDSB, represents the interests of Six Nations students under the Education Services Agreement.

Taking on the position of school board trustee shows a commitment and dedication to public education, to families and to the betterment of the communities in which we live,” said JoAnna Roberto, Director of Education. “I look forward to working with our Board of Trustees to support learning, well-being and belonging across the district.”

Director Roberto thanked outgoing trustees David Dean, James Richardson, Eva Dixon and Don Werden for their leadership, inspiration and dedication to positively impact Grand Erie students.

Grand Erie’s Board of Trustees following the municipal election:

City of Brantford

Susan Gibson (re-elected)

Greg Anderson(re-elected)

Carol Ann Sloat (re-elected)

John Bradford

Norfolk County, wards 1, 2, 4, 5 and 6

Elizabeth Whiton

Elaine Thomas

Brant County and Norfolk County, wards 3 & 7

Rita Collver (re-elected)

Thomas Waldschmidt (re-elected)

Haldimand County

Brian Doyle (re-elected)

Lisa Passmore

GEDSB has more than 25,000 students in 58 elementary schools and 14 secondary schools within the City of Brantford and the counties of Brant, Haldimand and Norfolk, and secondary students from Six Nations of the Grand River and Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation.

GEDSB has a staff of more than 2,500.

