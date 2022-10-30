National News
New Grand Erie District School Board trustees elected

October 30, 2022 72 views

BRANTFORD, ONT– Grand Erie District School Board (GEDSB)  has four new voices on its board after last week’s Ontario Municipal elections.

The four new trustees will  join six re-elected representatives  after  elections Monday, October 24, 2022. In addition Six Nations Elected Council has re-appointed Claudine VanEvery-Albert to the GEDSB.

VanEvery-Albert as  Six Nations representative to the GEDSB, represents the interests of Six Nations students under the Education Services Agreement.

Taking on the position of school board trustee shows a commitment and dedication to public education, to families and to the betterment of the communities in which we live,” said JoAnna Roberto, Director of Education. “I look forward to working with our Board of Trustees to support learning, well-being and belonging across the district.”
Director Roberto thanked outgoing trustees David Dean, James Richardson, Eva Dixon and Don Werden for their leadership, inspiration and dedication to positively impact Grand Erie students.
Grand Erie’s Board of Trustees following the municipal election:
City of Brantford
Susan Gibson (re-elected)
Greg Anderson(re-elected)
Carol Ann Sloat (re-elected)
John Bradford
Norfolk County, wards 1, 2, 4, 5 and 6
Elizabeth Whiton
Elaine Thomas
Brant County and Norfolk County, wards 3 & 7
Rita Collver (re-elected)
Thomas Waldschmidt (re-elected)
Haldimand County
Brian Doyle (re-elected)
Lisa Passmore
GEDSB has more than 25,000 students in 58 elementary schools and 14 secondary schools within the City of Brantford and the counties of Brant, Haldimand and Norfolk,  and secondary students from Six Nations of the Grand River and Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation.

GEDSB has a staff of more than 2,500.

 

