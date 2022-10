SIMCOE, ONT- Norfolk General Hospital (NGH) says COVID-19-related illnesses have forced them to implement a temporary reduction in services in its emergency department until Monday, October 31, at 7:00 p.m.

The NGH said in a statement the emergency department will not be seeing patients during the temporary reduction of service, and ambulances will be diverted to other hospital emergency departments.

