National News
ticker

Saskatchewan chiefs sounds alarm after new report finds high levels of suicide 

October 31, 2022 38 views

SASKATOON- The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations says it’s alarmed by a new report that found disproportionate rates of self-harm and suicide among First Nations people in Saskatchewan.

The report by the Saskatchewan Health Quality Council found that First Nations men die by suicide three times more often than their non-Indigenous counterparts and it rises to six times for First Nations women.

First Nations women aged 15 to 25 had the highest rates of hospitalizations for self-harm.

Vice Chief David Pratt says it’s time for action.

He called on the provincial and federal governments to follow through on a letter of commitment they signed to address suicide and self-harm two years ago.

Pratt says the federation has a five-year plan, but it needs long-term funding commitments for communities to implement their own solutions.

 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2022.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Leader sheds light on fight for treaty rights

October 31, 2022 44

 By Amanda Rabski-McColl  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Juno-award-winning musician and former grand chief Lawrence Martin says…

Read more
National News

Norfolk General Hospital implements temporary reduction in emergency services

October 31, 2022 68

SIMCOE, ONT- Norfolk General Hospital (NGH) says COVID-19-related illnesses have forced them to implement a temporary…

Read more

Leave a Reply