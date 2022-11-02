A haunting good time at Six Nations!

Halloween 2022 got really scary for this young lady among the scores of youngsters and adults who visited Turtle Island News’ Haunted Porch Monday making her way through ghosts, goblins and pretty scary fellas. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)…
