Girls’ lacrosse association seeking financial help, fundraising items and board members

By Sam Laskaris Writer The Six Nations Girls Field Lacrosse (SNGFL) is asking the community for a bit of help to move forward. In a recent social media post SNGFL acting president Tawnie Johnson said the COVID-19 pandemic has had significant negative impacts on the local association. Prior to the pandemic, SNGFL was fielding teams at the U-9, U-11, U-13, U-15, U-19 and senior women’s divisions. But the association was only able to field four teams in 2022. It didn’t have enough interest to have a squad at the U-19 level or in the senior women’s category. Prior to this year SNGFL last had its entrants compete during the 2019 season. Losing two full years of action because of the pandemic hurt quite a lot. “It’s been tough,” Johnson said….



