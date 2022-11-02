Local News
Kahnawake students learn their own history at Six Nations

November 2, 2022 94 views
Kahnawake studens visited Six Nations last week touring the community,. staying at the Chiefswood Park cabins and going to the former Mohawk Institute Residential School where some of their community members attended as children. (Supplied Photo)

By Turtle Island News staff Students and teachers from Kahnawake visited Six Nations to learn about their history in Southern Ontario. Six teacher/monitors and 36 students from the Kahnawake Survival School arrived in Six Nations of the Grand River on October 18 for their four-day Grade 11 senior trip. They stayed at the cabins at Chiefswood Park, went on a self-guided tour of the Mohawk Institute Residential School, participated in the Indigenous Niagara Living Museum tour, visited Iroqrafts and were welcomed by Six Nations community members from I.L.A Sports, who provided a traditional meal for the group. Anne Marie Jacobs, a teacher/monitor for the group said it was the first time the school’s senior trip has come to Six Nations. “We had an amazing time here in Six Nations,” she…

