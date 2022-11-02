National News
Manitoba First Nations chiefs put pressure on governments to fund regional hospital

November 2, 2022 22 views

WINNIPEG-Chiefs from four remote First Nations in Manitoba are calling for the provincial and federal governments to work together with them to build a hospital in their area.

The chiefs from the Island Lake region in northeastern Manitoba say their communities are dealing with a mental health and addictions crisis, and that proper infrastructure in the community would address these issues.

About 18,000 people live in the region but none of the four communities have a hospital.

Red Sucker Lake First Nation recently called a state of emergency after two people died by suicide and more than a dozen other made attempts to kill themselves.

Chief Sam Knott says he has reached out to provincial and federal ministers to advocate for mental health resources and to push for a conversation around a health facility in the area.

Leaders are also calling for a regional addictions treatment centre.

 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2022.

