Six Nations development corp reviewing its governance

Six Nations’ economic development arm may be joining Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) in changing the way it governs. The SNGRDC and SNEC announced Oct., 27, 2022 they are reviewing the SNGRC model and appointing a working committee made up of representatives from both to review the current structure and where changes may be needed. The statement said job security will not be affected. The assessment will focus on how to change its model to allow it to pursue business opportunities and how surplus profits will be re-invested into the community. It did not expand on what the new business opportunities or changes needed to allow surplus profits to be invested into the community. The announcement comes after SNEC itself has been undergoing a governance review and switch to a…



