Local News
ticker

Six Nations development corp reviewing its governance

November 2, 2022 29 views

Six Nations’ economic development arm may be joining Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) in changing the way it governs. The SNGRDC and SNEC  announced Oct., 27, 2022  they are reviewing the SNGRC model and appointing a working committee made up of representatives from both to review the current structure and where changes may be needed. The statement said job security will not be affected. The assessment will focus on how to change its model to allow it to pursue business opportunities and how surplus profits will be re-invested into the community. It did not expand on what the new business opportunities or changes needed to allow surplus profits to be invested into the community. The announcement comes after SNEC itself has been undergoing a governance review and switch to a…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Six Nations Police arrest six in drug investigation

November 2, 2022 17

OHSWEKEN- Six men and women from Six Nations are facing drug trafficking charges after a Six…

Read more
National News

Manitoba First Nations chiefs put pressure on governments to fund regional hospital

November 2, 2022 12

WINNIPEG-Chiefs from four remote First Nations in Manitoba are calling for the provincial and federal governments…

Read more