Six Nations Police arrest six in drug investigation

November 2, 2022 2 views

OHSWEKEN- Six men and women from Six Nations are facing drug trafficking charges after a Six Nations Police investigation launched a search at a Second Line Road residence.

On Tuesday, November 1, 2022, Six Nations Police executed a Section 11 Controlled Drugs & Substances Act search warrant at a Second Line Road residence as part of a cocaine and fentanyl trafficking investigation.

During the raid police located and arrested six people who were all taken into custody.

A search of the residence resulted in the seizure of cocaine, fentanyl, scales, drug packaging, debt list, cell phones and currency.

Police have arrested and charged the following:

Leighanna Louise General, 26, of Ohsweken with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking -cocaine, Possession – fentanyl and Possession Under- Proceeds of Crime

Yvette Dawn General-Morales, 52, of Ohsweken with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – cocaine, Possession – fentanyl and Possession Under- Proceeds of Crime

Beau Green, 37, of Ohsweken with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – cocaine, Possession – fentanyl, Possession Under – Proceeds of Crime and Fail to comply with Recognizance

William Shawn Jamieson, 23, of Ohsweken with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – cocaine, Possession – fentanyl and Possession Under- Proceeds of Crime

Justin Lee Anderson, 43, of Ohsweken with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – cocaine, Possession – fentanyl and Possession Under – Proceeds of Crime

Cordero Russell General, 34, of Ohsweken with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – cocaine, Possession – fentanyl and Possession Under – Proceeds of Crime

William Jamieson, Justin Anderson and Cordero General were released via Form 10 Undertaking and are scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Brantford at a later date. Leighanna General; Yvette General-Morales and Beau Green were held in custody for a formal bail hearing.

