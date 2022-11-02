Local News
ticker

Six Nations reviewing possible duplications in research studies

November 2, 2022 40 views

By Turtle Island News staff Six Nations is going to inventory their past and present academic studies to ensure researchers aren’t doubling up on already existing studies. Two motions from the Six Nations Elected Council’s (SNEC) Ethics Committee made their way to the agenda for the bi-monthly General Council meeting on October 25, but they weren’t meant to be stand-alone items. Councillor Nathan Wright, who chairs the committee said they were supposed to be presentations to full council with their researchers giving presentations along with them. This mistake led to a discussion about paring down the amount of studies done on the same subject and inventorying studies SNEC does have, to ensure they aren’t duplicated. After Wright explained the intent of putting motions to approve publishing Ohneganos project journal articles…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Six Nations Police arrest six in drug investigation

November 2, 2022 17

OHSWEKEN- Six men and women from Six Nations are facing drug trafficking charges after a Six…

Read more
National News

Manitoba First Nations chiefs put pressure on governments to fund regional hospital

November 2, 2022 12

WINNIPEG-Chiefs from four remote First Nations in Manitoba are calling for the provincial and federal governments…

Read more