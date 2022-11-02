Six Nations reviewing possible duplications in research studies

By Turtle Island News staff Six Nations is going to inventory their past and present academic studies to ensure researchers aren’t doubling up on already existing studies. Two motions from the Six Nations Elected Council’s (SNEC) Ethics Committee made their way to the agenda for the bi-monthly General Council meeting on October 25, but they weren’t meant to be stand-alone items. Councillor Nathan Wright, who chairs the committee said they were supposed to be presentations to full council with their researchers giving presentations along with them. This mistake led to a discussion about paring down the amount of studies done on the same subject and inventorying studies SNEC does have, to ensure they aren’t duplicated. After Wright explained the intent of putting motions to approve publishing Ohneganos project journal articles…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice