Toronto Maple Leafs drop the puck in First Nations communities

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ alumni squad participated in a pair of games involving Indigenous communities in northern Ontario this past weekend. For starters, former members of the Maple Leafs were in Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory on Saturday playing in a game at the First Nation’s local facility dubbed the Thunderdome. And then on Sunday the ex-pros participated in a friendly match at the Tim Hortons Arena in Cochrane. That game was hosted by the Taykwa Tagamou Nation. Both matches were supported by Indigenous Tourism Ontario, which is looking to boost Indigenous sports tourism throughout Ontario….



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice