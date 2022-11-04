National News
Canadians begin to receive temporary boost to GST rebate today

November 4, 2022 23 views

OTTAWA-Canadians who are eligible for the GST rebate can expect to receive an additional lump-sum payment as early as today.

A bill introduced by the Liberal government to temporarily double the rebate became law last month with unanimous support from opposition parties.

The NDP has long advocated for the measure to help low- and modest-income Canadians cope with the rising cost of living.

Inflation this year has reached levels not seen in four decades, with the annual inflation rate at 6.9 per cent in September.

The Canada Revenue Agency says people who are eligible for the rebate will see the payment deposited in their bank accounts today.

However, if the payment does not show up today, the CRA says people should allow up to 10 days for processing before contacting the agency.

 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2022.

