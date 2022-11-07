Local News
 Another 171 overdose deaths in B.C. for September from toxic drug supply: coroner

VICTORIA- Nearly six people a day are dying of overdoses in British Columbia, a toll the corner says puts the province on track to surpass 2,000 drug deaths for another year. The service says 171 people died of toxic drugs in September, bringing the total for the year to 1,644, the largest number ever recorded for the first nine months of a calendar year. A statement from Chief Coroner Lisa Lapointe says illicit drug toxicity is the leading cause of unnatural death in B.C. and second only to cancers for years of life lost. Lapointe notes that recommendations made by a provincial committee on health last week echoed those of a recent death-review panel, emphasizing the need for a framework on treatment and recovery services. The figure is released as…

