Seneca Nation to Open Cannabis Dispensary on Niagara Territory

ALLEGANY TERRITORY, SALAMANCA, N.Y.-NIAGARA TERRITORY, NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. – The Seneca Nation is planning to open a cannabis dispensary in their territory early in 2023.

A statement released Tuesday, Nov., 8th said the Seneca Nation was “moving forward with its latest investment in the development of its sovereign Niagara Territory.”

Seneca Development, a Nation-owned entity, will open a cannabis dispensary on the territory early next year.

The dispensary, will operate under the name Nativa Cannabis and be located at the corner of John Daly Blvd. and Niagara Street, next to the Nation-owned Seneca One Stop fuel station and convenience store.

Construction of the project is underway with plans for a February opening.

“After extensive research and planning, the Seneca Nation is excited to create a new, Nation-owned business in the growing and competitive cannabis market,” said Seneca Nation President Rickey Armstrong, Sr., who was sworn-in today. “Nativa Cannabis will join our other business enterprises, including our Seneca Resorts & Casinos properties, Seneca One Stop locations, and Seneca Gaming & Entertainment operations, in diversifying and strengthening our Seneca economy and generating much-needed revenue to support and fund critical programs and services for the Seneca people.”

Nativa Cannabis will be housed in an approximately 2,500-square-foot building, and offer numerous cannabis products for customers age 21 and older, and will also have a drive-thru window where verified customers can pick up pre-placed orders. The dispensary will be open seven days a week.

The Seneca Nation, on its Niagara Territory, has in the last 20 years opened and operated Seneca Niagara Casino, now Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, opened in the former Niagara Falls Convention & Civic Center on December 31, 2002, after a $100 million overhaul.

In addition renovation projects included the construction of the resort’s 26-story, 604-room hotel tower, the recent $40 million Seneca Arrival experience project, and other projects. The Seneca Nation also opened the popular Seneca One Stop fuel station and convenience store on the Niagara Territory in December 2016.

Together, the Seneca investments total nearly $1 billion and have created thousands of new jobs in the local economy while attracting millions of annual visitors to downtown Niagara Falls.

The Nation and Seneca Development are also planning to construct a cultivation facility on Seneca territory in the Southern Tier with plans for a vertically-integrated cannabis industry. The adult-use cannabis industry is estimated to grow to $2.6 Billion in New York by 2027.

“Achieving financial sovereignty remains our ultimate priority,” added Seneca Nation Treasurer Matthew Pagels. “The Seneca Nation has proven that, when presented with an opportunity, we can create industry-leading businesses on our territories that deliver substantial economic benefits to our people and to the surrounding region. Nativa Cannabis is the next chapter in our growth.”

Each Seneca Nation business is overseen by its own management team and a board of directors.

