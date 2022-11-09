Brantford Police issue warning High Risk Offender now living in Brantford

BRANTFORD, ONT- Brantford city police, in the interest of public safety, have issued a public advisory after a high risk offender was released to the community.

Eugene Soucey, 59, convicted on over 40 offences from prostitution of a person under 18 to sexual interference, sexual assault, fraud and more from 1998 to 2013 is now living in Brantford.

Soucey was convicted on:

Prostitution of Person Under 18 x 3

Overcome Resistance – Administer Drugs

Sexual Interference Person Under 16

Fraud Under $5000 x 18

Theft under $5000

Fraud Over $5000 x 2

Sexual Assault x 2

Fail to comply x 2

Cause person to use forged document x 2

False Pretenses under $5000 x 8

Personation with intent to gain advantage

Theft over $5000

He is described as a white male, 5’9” and 159 lbs.,. Soucey has completed his sentence and is now residing in the City of Brantford.

Current terms of his release include the following:

Prohibited from attending a public park or public swimming area where persons under the age of sixteen years are present or can reasonably be expected to be present, or day care centre, school ground, playground, or community centre

Seeking, obtaining, or continuing any employment, whether or not the employment is remunerated, or becoming or being a volunteer in a capacity that involves being in a position of trust or authority towards persons under the age of sixteen years

The Brantford Police Service Violent Repeat Offender Investigator believes Soucey poses a high-risk to reoffend or breach his terms of release.

If members of the public observe Soucey breaching any of the terms of his release, please do not approach, but call 9-1-1.

The victims involved in prior incidents have been notified of his release.

The Brantford Police Service is issuing this information and public advisory after careful consideration of all related issues, including privacy concerns, in the belief that it is clearly in the public interest to inform members of the community of the release of Soucey.

This public safety advisory has been issued under the authority of Regulation 265/98 of the Police Services Act, which allows for disclosure of personal information about an individual if it is reasonably believed that the individual poses a significant risk of harm to other persons or property and believes that such disclosure would reduce that risk.

