Remains found in Saskatchewan identified as missing Metis woman 

SASKATOON -The Saskatoon Police Service says remains found near a village are of a missing woman whose disappearance more than two years ago is considered a homicide.

Nine people have been charged in the death of Megan Gallagher, a Metis woman last seen in the city in 2020.

Her remains were found in September during a search near St. Louis by the South Saskatchewan north of Saskatoon.

Three people have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Police continue to search for 24-year-old Summer-Sky Henry who is also wanted for first-degree murder.

The others who were arrested face charges including indignity to human remains, assault and unlawful confinement.

Gallagher was 30 when she disappeared. Since then her family has distributed posters throughout Saskatoon and raised a billboard asking for information. They’ve also held vigils.

Her father, Brian Gallagher, said in a news release from Metis Nation-Saskatchewan earlier this year that it has been a struggle not to have answers about where his daughter is.

“The silence that has been killing us has been so devastating to so many people and it’s not just our family, there are so many families out there suffering the same realities,” Gallagher said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2022.

