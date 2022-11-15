National News
Brantford Police seeking public’s help after pharmacy robbed

November 15, 2022 100 views

BRANTFORD, ONT- The Brantford Police Service are seeking the public’s help in identifying  two men who robbed a pharmacy  and assaulted the clerks.

Police were called Saturday, November 12, 2022, at about 5:30 p.m.,  to a commercial robbery that had just occurred at a pharmacy located in the area of Terrace Hill Street and St. Paul Avenue.

Police  said  suspects had entered the store, assaulted the employees, and obtained an unknown quantity of property and  fled the scene. The employees were not physically injured during the robbery.

Police are actively seeking two suspects, which were described as follows:

 Suspect #1:     Male, black, approximately 6’0″ tall, wearing a black, puffy winter jacket, white shoes, black balaclava, black pants, and blue gloves.

 

Suspect #2:     Male, black, approximately 5’5″ tall, wearing a black jacket, black balaclava, black shoes, black pants, and blue gloves.

Anyone who may have information related to the incident is asked to contact Detective Ryan Groen of the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-7050 ext. 2206.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Brant –

Brantford Crime Stoppers by calling 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477 or by submitting a web tip online at: https://www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/

