Local News
Slider

Along the Grand River looking for history

November 16, 2022 63 views
Archeological monitors from Six Nations lands office and the Haudenosaunee Development Institute are on site along Highway 54 at the Kayanase greenhouses where an archeological assessment is underway. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)

Looking for artifacts along the Grand By Lynda Powless Editor For the past few weeks drivers along Highway 54 have had the unusual opportunity to watch history unfolding. Along the side of the road archeology monitors and students can be seen pouring buckets of soil onto a sifting screen looking for artifacts. Others are setting up flags laying out a plan of attack on the fields that surround the Kayanase greenhouses. Kayanase itself is a project founded by Grand River Employment and Training (GRETI) and its Ogwehohweh Skills and Trades Training Centre (OSTTC). It focuses not just on ecological restoration but works to accurately reflect Haudenosaunee culture within its programs. Part of that work also included the building of a 17th century Iroquoian longhouse, near its greenhouse operation. A popular project…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Canada spends more on responding to climate emergencies in First Nations than preventing them, auditor general says

November 16, 2022 28

By Matteo Cimellaro  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Climate emergencies are increasing for remote Indigenous communities, yet…

Read more
National News

Former tribal leader gets 3 years in casino bribery case

November 16, 2022 77

BOSTON (AP)- The former leader of a Massachusetts Native American tribe convicted of accepting bribes including…

Read more