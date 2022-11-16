Councillor says Six Nations needs own Housing Authority

By Turtle Island News Six Nations doesn’t plan to stay within the confines of an Indigenous Services Plan to transfer infrastructure and housing delivery to First Nations. Six Nations Elected Councillor Helen Miller, who sits on the Housing Committee gave an update on the Chiefs of Ontario (COO) housing plans at SNEC’s General Council meeting on November 8. “We’ve been meeting for almost two years on this,” she said. “Initially it was the Chief’s Committee on Housing, I found out by chance the Chiefs Committee on Housing was hosting six workshops gathering information or an engagement process on housing, then there was a housing summit with a lot of housing money from Indigneous Services Canada (ISC) to do that for COO.” She recommended Six Nations ditch COO’s plans to start…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice