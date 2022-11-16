Councillor warns government consulting with organizations on lands

By Turtle Island News Federal land transfers to reserves are backlogged, most likely due to the government reviewing and possibly changing its policies without consulting Six Nations and causing tensions to grow. Councillor Helen Miller gave an update on the land Addition to Reserve (ATR) situation at Six Nations Elected Council on November 8 and said the Assembly of First Nations is “heavily involved in the process.” “I have questions about the AFN getting involved in community land when it’s not their land,” she said. Miller told councillors Indigenous and Crown Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada (CIRNAC) and Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) received $43 million to review its ATR policies and to deal with the backlogged 1,300 parcels of land waiting to go through the ATR process. The policy review…
