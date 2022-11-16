Local News
ticker

Councillor warns government consulting with organizations on lands

November 16, 2022 74 views

By Turtle Island News Federal land transfers to reserves are backlogged, most likely due to the government reviewing and possibly changing its policies without consulting Six Nations and causing tensions to grow. Councillor Helen Miller gave an update on the land Addition to Reserve (ATR) situation at Six Nations Elected Council on November 8 and said the Assembly of First Nations is “heavily involved in the process.” “I have questions about the AFN getting involved in community land when it’s not their land,” she said. Miller told councillors Indigenous and Crown Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada (CIRNAC) and Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) received $43 million to review its ATR policies and to deal with the backlogged 1,300 parcels of land waiting to go through the ATR process. The policy review…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Canada spends more on responding to climate emergencies in First Nations than preventing them, auditor general says

November 16, 2022 32

By Matteo Cimellaro  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Climate emergencies are increasing for remote Indigenous communities, yet…

Read more
National News

Former tribal leader gets 3 years in casino bribery case

November 16, 2022 78

BOSTON (AP)- The former leader of a Massachusetts Native American tribe convicted of accepting bribes including…

Read more