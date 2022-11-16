Councillor Wright says First Nations may be being duped by AFN

By Turtle Island News Staff Six Nations councillors are in the dark when it comes to the federal government’s plans and consultation. Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) heard from councillor Helen Miller that Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) and the Assembly of First Nation (AFN) are working on many projects involving service transfers and despite completing what they call “Indigenous led” community consultations, have neglected to consult Ontario’s largest First Nation, to her knowledge. Miller gave a more indepth presentation at council’s Political Liaison meeting on November 14 and said she was suspicious that many of the changes would eventually work together and council needed to get ahead of changes to the Addition to Reserve (ATR), Lands Management changes, and Lands registry modernization. “This is kind of tying into the ATR process….



