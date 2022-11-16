Local News
ticker

No interest from Ontario in extending hydro relief to SNEC offices

November 16, 2022 62 views

The provincial government doesn’t seem interested in offering band offices the same hydro relief as First Nation’s members. In a bid to save Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) and community funds Councillor Hellen Miller attempted to resurrect the Chiefs of Ontario COO)committee that negotiated Ontario’s Fair Hydro Plan in 2016 that removed the delivery fee from First Nation’s household hydro bills, but it hasn’t gone as planned. Miller updated SNEC on the progress of that committee at its General Council meeting on November 8 and said Todd Smith, the minister of Energy, didn’t seem interested in making a deal. “[The] meeting was to find out if there was openness and willingness to do this ,” she said. But she said it appears there was no interest fMinister Smith in opening…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Canada spends more on responding to climate emergencies in First Nations than preventing them, auditor general says

November 16, 2022 32

By Matteo Cimellaro  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Climate emergencies are increasing for remote Indigenous communities, yet…

Read more
National News

Former tribal leader gets 3 years in casino bribery case

November 16, 2022 78

BOSTON (AP)- The former leader of a Massachusetts Native American tribe convicted of accepting bribes including…

Read more