No interest from Ontario in extending hydro relief to SNEC offices

The provincial government doesn’t seem interested in offering band offices the same hydro relief as First Nation’s members. In a bid to save Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) and community funds Councillor Hellen Miller attempted to resurrect the Chiefs of Ontario COO)committee that negotiated Ontario’s Fair Hydro Plan in 2016 that removed the delivery fee from First Nation’s household hydro bills, but it hasn’t gone as planned. Miller updated SNEC on the progress of that committee at its General Council meeting on November 8 and said Todd Smith, the minister of Energy, didn’t seem interested in making a deal. “[The] meeting was to find out if there was openness and willingness to do this ,” she said. But she said it appears there was no interest fMinister Smith in opening…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice