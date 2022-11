SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- Six Nations Police are investigating a fatal car accident at Fifth Line and Chiefswood Road. Time of the accident is unknown but Chiefswood at Fifth Line is closed today Thursday Nov., 17th and motorists are advised to seek another route. At least one vehicle can be seen crashed into a tree in the bush. No information is available at this time. More to come as police release information… (Photo by Lynda Powless)

