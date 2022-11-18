PROJECT MENACE: 2 Arrested, Firearms and Over $1,100,000 in Illicit Drugs Seized in

BRANTFORD, ONT- A joint police investigation dubbed Project MENACE ,has culminated in the arrest of two local men, netted over $1 million in drugs and seizure of weapons.

The months long investigation was support by Ontario funding and the Criminal Intelligence Service Ontario. Project MENACE was a Brantford Police Services joint investigation with the Six Nations Police Service, further assisted by the Guelph Police Service Tactical Response Unit and the Ontario Provincial Police Tactical Response Unit.

The two-month long drug investigation was launched in early fall of 2022, by a combined force of Brantford City Police, Six Nations Police, the Guelph City Police Services Tactical Response Unit and the Ontario Provincial Police Tactical Response Unit involving several suspected drug dealers engaged in trafficking cocaine and fentanyl within the City of Brantford and throughout Southwestern Ontario.

Brantford City Police said six Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrants were executed in the early morning hours of Thursday, November 17, 2022.

Brantford Police Service raided a Diana Avenue residence in Brantford with the Ontario Provincial Police Service Tactical Response Unit assisting with entry into the residence. In a search of the residence, police located and seized the following items:

1,619 grams (approx.) of suspected Crystal Methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $242,850

942 grams (approx.) of suspected Cocaine with an estimated street value of $94,200

Loaded Taurus .38 handgun with extended magazine (prohibited firearm)

Large quantity of Canadian currency

At the same time Brantford and Six Nations Police Service’s simultaneously executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act Search Warrant at a residence located at St. George Street, Brantford. Members of the Brantford Police Tactical Intelligence Generated and Enforcement Response Unit, Criminal Intelligence Unit, K9 Unit and Patrol Unit all assisted with entry. Upon search of the residence, police located and seized:

1,986 grams (approx.) of suspected Fentanyl, with an estimated street value of $810,000.

85 grams (approx.) of suspected Cocaine, with an estimated street value of $8,500.

Loaded 9mm Glock handgun with laser site (restricted weapon).

Canadian currency

Brantford police simultaneously executed a Search Warrant at a Gray Street residence in Brantford with the assistance of the Guelph Police Service Tactical Response Unit who assisted with entry into the residence. Upon search of the residence, police located a small amount of prescription medication.

Brantford and Six Nations Police Service’s simultaneously executed another Controlled Drugs and Substances Act Search Warrant at a premise on Papple Road in the County of Brant. Members of the Brantford Police Tactical Intelligence Generated and Enforcement Response Unit (T.I.G.E.R) and Six Nations Police Drug Unit searched the premise and located the following within two motor vehicles:

111 grams (approx.) of suspected Crystal Methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $16,600

182 grams (approx.) of suspected Cocaine with an estimated street value of $18,200

Brantford Police said as a result Project MENACE, seized an estimated illicit drugs with a street value of $1,178,310, two loaded handguns, a switch-blade knife, two motor vehicles, an estimated $200,000 worth of jewelry and prescription medication were seized.

Two men from Brantford have been charged with a number of offences.

Colton Dennis, 27, stands charged with the following:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (methamphetamine)

Possession for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (cocaine)

Unauthorized possession of a firearm (prohibited), contrary to the Criminal Code

Careless storage of a firearm, contrary to the Criminal Code

Knowledge possession of an unauthorized firearm contrary to the Criminal Code

Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, contrary to the Criminal Code

Ryan Forbes, 24, of Brantford stands charged with the following:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (methamphetamine)

Possession for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (fentanyl)

Possession for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (cocaine)

Unauthorized possession of a firearm (restricted), contrary to the Criminal Code

Careless storage of a firearm, contrary to the Criminal Code

Tampering with serial number contrary to the Criminal Code

Knowledge possession of an unauthorized firearm contrary to the Criminal Code

Possession of a firearm with altered serial number contrary to the Criminal Code

Possession of a prohibited of restricted firearm with ammunition, contrary to the Criminal Code

Possession firearm contrary to prohibition order, contrary to the Criminal Code

Breach recognizance order, contrary to the Criminal Code

Project MENACE is another successful joint project helping to minimize the threat to our communities caused by the distribution of controlled substances, including firearms. By disrupting the operation of criminal networks, our goal is to assist our communities by reducing the violence surrounding the trade of illicit substances.

“I am extremely proud of the excellent work and collaboration demonstrated by the Brantford Police Service and the Six Nations Police Service. This investigation has resulted in removing over $1,000,000 in illegal drugs, firearms from our community – the largest seizure of its kind thru a BPS and SNP led investigation. I would also like to thank our policing partners and agencies, Criminal Intelligence Service Ontario, Brantford Police Services, Six Nations Police Service, Ontario Provincial Police, and Guelph Police Service for their assistance,” said Chief Rob Davis, Brantford Police Services.

In support of the search warrants and arrests related to Project MENACE, the Brantford Police Service would like to recognize the Criminal Intelligence Service of Ontario, Six Nations Police Service, Guelph Police Service Tactical Response Unit and K9 Unit, OPP West Region Emergency Response Team.

Anyone with information on any other drug-related activities is asked to contact the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-0113 ext. 2286.

Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Brant- Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively, a web tip may be submitted at: https://www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/

