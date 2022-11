1492 Land Back lane spokesman pleads guilty to mischief

Skylar Williams, the public face of Six Nations’ 1492 Land Back Lane reclamation, has pled guilty to mischief.

Williams pled guilty Nov., 10th to one count of mischief under $5,000 and two counts of failure to comply with an undertaking.

The Crown is seeking a suspended sentence which will include a criminal conviction. Williams’ lawyer is seeking a conditional discharge that does not include a criminal conviction.

Williams became the spokesperson for the July 2020 reclamation that took place on McKenzie Road in Caledonia. A warrant was issued for his arrest. He turned himself in, in May 2021. A date for the hearing to continue has not been set.

Williams is also awaiting a decision from Justice Paul Sweeny on whether he will grant an injunction stopping unauthorized personnel from entering the Caledonia housing development being sought by Foxgate Developments .

