CP NewsAlert: Feds file judicial review of $40B Indigenous child welfare settlement

November 23, 2022 18 views

OTTAWA- The federal government has filed a judicial review of some aspects of the $40-billion settlement agreement over discrimination in the Indigenous child-welfare system, after the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal rejected the deal in late October. More coming.

