Santa rolled into Six Nations kicking off the Christmas season

November 23, 2022 33 views
The Christmas season has been launched with Santa arriving Saturday, Nov 19. 2022 in Ohsweken. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)

2022 Six Nations Santa Claus Parade Six Nations kicked off its annual Christmas Parade Saturday (Nov., 19 2022) with a lot of smiles, giggles and of course the Jolly old Elf himself. The parade had stopped during COVID but this year a special effort was put into it with Six Nations Elected Band Council encouraging all departments to take part. And they did, from Child and Family Services to Lands and Membership they put together floats, handed out candy and donned costumes to bring smiles to children lining the route along Chiefswood Road. Winners of the 34th Annual Santa Claus Parade YOUTH CATEGORY: 1st Place – Six Nations Lands and Resources 2nd Place – Six Nations Child Care Services 3rd Place – Six Nations Parks and Recreation GROUP/ORGANIZATION/SCHOOL CATEGORY: 1st…

