Six Nations Grand River Development Corp gets $500,000 in federal tourism relief funds

By Lynda Powless Editor SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- Six Nations Grand River Development Corporation’s (SNGRDC) tourism sector is receiving $500,000 in federal Tourism Relief funding to not only help enhance local tourism experiences but aid in the recovery of the industry from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, made the announcement Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 at the Six Nations Gathering Place on the Grand, a community events centre The funds are part of more than $44. million going to 180 Indigenous led and focused projects through the pandemic with relief and recovery programming. Ontario has the largest Indigenous tourism industry in Canada, contributing $622 million of gross domestic product, supporting nearly 13,000 jobs and over 550 Indigenous tourism…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice