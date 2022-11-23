Local News
Six Nations may join class action water suit

November 23, 2022 48 views
Six Nations Water Treatment Plant. Six Nations was forced to take out a loan to pay for the plant when the federal government reneged on a promise to build the plant at no cost to Six Nations during 2006 negotiatons with the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council over the Douglas Creek Estates protest.

By Turtle Island News Staff Six Nations is working to put a case together to have the nation and its members included in a class action lawsuit providing First Nations who suffered damages from long-standing boil advisories. Rod Whitlow, Six Nations Elected Councils (SNEC) environment officer believes the First Nation can make a case for inclusion, if not for the band, for individual members to seek compensation for damages. Whitlow told SNEC they had to act fast if they were going to meet the December 3 deadline to opt in as a First Nation at the Political Liaison meeting on November 14. “It’s kind of an aggressive deadline,” he said. He said Six Nations is in a “unique” situation and that there is an argument for inclusion in the settlement….

