Six Nations may join class action water suit

By Turtle Island News Staff Six Nations is working to put a case together to have the nation and its members included in a class action lawsuit providing First Nations who suffered damages from long-standing boil advisories. Rod Whitlow, Six Nations Elected Councils (SNEC) environment officer believes the First Nation can make a case for inclusion, if not for the band, for individual members to seek compensation for damages. Whitlow told SNEC they had to act fast if they were going to meet the December 3 deadline to opt in as a First Nation at the Political Liaison meeting on November 14. “It’s kind of an aggressive deadline,” he said. He said Six Nations is in a “unique” situation and that there is an argument for inclusion in the settlement….



