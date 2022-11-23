Six Nations teenager facing attempted murder charge

Six Nations Police have charged a 17-year-old with attempted murder after a man was found shot in the leg in a taxi on Seneca Road. Police said the shooting, Friday, November 18, 2022 occurred at about 8:11 p.m. on Seneca Road, south of Fourth Line. Police received information that a man was slumped over in a taxi cab. Police and ambulance arrived on scene and found a taxi cab partially in the ditch. Upon closer inspection police found the cab driver had been shot in the leg.The man was taken to a local area hospital. He remains in stable but critical condition. Six Nations Police arrested a man near the scene. The 17-year-old male, who cannot be named, is facing charges of Attempt Murder, Robbery with a Firearm, Aggravated Assault,…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice