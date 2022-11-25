Six Nations Original Traders Energy sues former CEO allege stole millions

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Two Six Nations business owners have launched a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against the former CEO of their company and his wife, who they claim stole from them to launch their own chain of gas stations, accused the non-Indigenous couple of engaging in “disgraceful misconduct,” and say they were negligent, stole from the business and it’s left the company’s finances in dire straits.

Scott and Miles Hill, brothers and co-founders of Original Traders Energy (OTE), which has its headquarters at Six Nations of the Grand River allege in a statement of claim filed at the Superior Court of Justice in Toronto, that a non-Indigenous couple who worked for their company conspired with others to build the Gen7 brand using stolen funds from OTE.

The 44-page statement of claim was filed October 12.

Glenn Page and Mandy Cox of Waterdown, Ont. are named as defendants in the suit that alleges the married couple controls Gen7 Fuel and stole funds from OTE to pay for lavish trips and other luxury expenses, including chartered private jets.

The lawsuit alleges, the couple used money from OTE to buy a 70-foot luxury yacht, which they named, “Cuz We Can.” The yacht was delivered to Italy during one of their overseas vacations.

Gen7 Fuel was founded in 2019 and now operates nine gas stations in First Nation communities across Ontario, the majority in Northern Ontario, but the closest is on the Oneida Nation of the Thames, one in Walpole Island First Nation and another in Chippewas of Sarnia First Nation.

Those gas stations operate in partnership with local Indigenous owned franchisees. The Couple’s company purchase bulk fuel with tax-exemption, which allows Gen7 stations to offer fuel at reduced prices at the pump to anyone, not just Indigenous customers.

The Hill brothers’ lawsuit, obtained by SooToday from the courthouse in Toronto, paints a dark picture of Gen7 and its owners.

According to their statement of claim, Glenn Page told the Hill brothers he was launching Gen7 on his own while still working as the CEO at Original Traders Energy, but to do so he used millions of dollar of OTE cash and credit to build Gen7 and fund a luxurious lifestyle for himself and Cox.

The lawsuit also names Brian Page, Glenn’s brother, and another senior OTE employee, Kellie Hodgins.

“The defendants wrongfully interfered with the plaintiffs’ business to enrich themselves, cause harm to the plaintiffs, and to conceal their aforesaid unlawful acts,” the statement of claim says. “Their many unlawful acts described above were deliberate, planned, concealed and undertaken in concert as an unlawful conspiracy among all of the defendants.”

The brothers are seeking the “return and disgorgement of all monies and assets unlawfully taken or received,” and $1 million in punitive damages from each of the named defendants.

None of the allegations have been tested in court and defendants have not filed counter claims. SooToday, contacted a lawyer for Glenn Page who said Page maintains his innocence.

“Glenn Page has known and worked with Miles and Scott Hill for nearly twenty years, first as an informal advisor, and then, since 2017, as their partner in Original Traders Energy LP. Glenn has worked hard, and with honesty and integrity, to build Original Traders Energy into a successful business. He’s saddened that the Hills have chosen to abruptly end their professional and personal relationship like this. The allegations in the Statement of Claim are false, and Glenn will respond to them in court.”

A lawyer representing both Mandy Cox and Kellie Hodgins, who lives in Burlington, also denied the allegations, and said both women plan to respond to the lawsuit in court. (Brian Page, a resident of Winnipeg, Man., could not be reached for comment.)

Add Your Voice