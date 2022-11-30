Local News
ticker

Indigneous Affairs Minister meets with Haudenosaunee Confederacy

November 30, 2022 39 views

By Lynda Powless Editor Crown Indigenous Affairs Minister Marc Miller has met with the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council (HCCC) in a closed meeting. Turtle Island News has learned the Minister met with the HCCC in a quiet meeting at the Cayuga Longhouse site November 17, 2022. The Minister’s office confirmed the meeting took place. “On November 17th, 2022, Minister Marc Miller met with representatives/leadership of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Council at the Cayuga Long House in Six Nations, he office said. “They discussed a wide variety of topics, including the history of the relationship between the Confederacy and the Crown and how we can revitalize that relationship in a mutually respectful way. “ Turtle Island News was told the multi-billion dollar Six Nations’ litigation seeking an accounting of what happened to the community’s…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Lacey Hill explains the many stones she uses in her earrings from Turquoise to Mookatie to Tigers Eye and more. Lacey with her new CD “The Moon” will be heading to Australia in early 2023. She has been invited to participate in World Pride being held in Sydney where they will celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community. She is seeking donations to help her get there. Lacey, a singer/songwriter is Oneida Wolf Clan from Six Nations, Wolf Clan. You can reach her on her Facebook page. (Photo by Jim C. Powless) More on page 5
Local News

Christmas just keeps on coming at Six Nations

November 30, 2022 36

The hustle and bustle of Christmas shopping hit Chiefswood Park Christmas Market.

Read more
Local News

Six Nations Original Traders Energy sues former CEO allege stole millions

November 30, 2022 32

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Two Six Nations business owners have launched a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against the…

Read more