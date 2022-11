Indigneous Affairs Minister meets with Haudenosaunee Confederacy

By Lynda Powless Editor Crown Indigenous Affairs Minister Marc Miller has met with the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council (HCCC) in a closed meeting. Turtle Island News has learned the Minister met with the HCCC in a quiet meeting at the Cayuga Longhouse site November 17, 2022. The Minister’s office confirmed the meeting took place. “On November 17th, 2022, Minister Marc Miller met with representatives/leadership of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Council at the Cayuga Long House in Six Nations, he office said. “They discussed a wide variety of topics, including the history of the relationship between the Confederacy and the Crown and how we can revitalize that relationship in a mutually respectful way. “ Turtle Island News was told the multi-billion dollar Six Nations’ litigation seeking an accounting of what happened to the community’s…



